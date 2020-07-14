There's nowhere to go but up after the Cardinals DST finished dead last in Fantasy points in standard 2019 leagues. Upgrades to the front seven include defensive linemen Jordan Phillips and Leki Fotum along with linebackers Isaiah Simmons, Devon Kennard and De'Vondre Campbell. They will help. Not only could the team use a jolt in sack production, but the secondary needs serious help getting turnovers after catching just seven interceptions last season. In a division with smart play-callers and savvy quarterbacks, odds are the Cardinals will play in a bunch of high-scoring games. It'll make the DST useless, save for the occasional spot start off waivers.
2020 Outlook: Cardinals
2020 fantasy player outlook for Cardinals, DST, Arizona Cardinals
