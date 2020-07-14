Carlos Hyde signed with the Seattle Seahawks and is worth a late-round pick as he battles Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny for playing time. Hyde was surprisingly productive in Houston in 2019, and the situation in Seattle is a very good one if Carson and Penny are unable to recover from their injures before Week 1. If Hyde was the starter in Seattle we'd view him as a No. 2 back worth starting on a weekly. if Penny begins the season on the PUP list, Hyde would be worth a pick as early as Round 8.
2020 Outlook: Carlos Hyde
2020 fantasy player outlook for Carlos Hyde, RB, Seattle Seahawks
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.