The Cowboys drafted receiver CeeDee Lamb in Round 1 of the NFL Draft, and he's expected to be a starter alongside Michael Gallup and Amari Cooper from Week 1. That's a lot of talent to contend with, but Lamb has the potential to be better than either of them. He's a standout playmaker with the ball in his hands, and he can line up inside or outside. Lamb will likely be third on the team in targets behind Cooper and Gallup, so he's probably no more than a Fantasy WR4 to start the season, worth a mid-round pick in seasonal leagues, but he's still a first-round selection in rookie-only drafts for Dynasty formats. Don't discount the upside in Season 1, either.
2020 Outlook: CeeDee Lamb
2020 fantasy player outlook for CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
