Chase Edmonds not only has talent, but he'll be one play away from being the Cardinals lead running back working behind starter Kenyan Drake. Until that happens, Edmonds might float around six touches per game, which was the absolute maximum backup running backs had (combined) behind Drake for eight games last season. Edmonds rarely had more than that behind David Johnson before Drake's arrival. If you're going to chase Edmonds, know that it's more for his handcuff potential than anything else since he figures to rarely come through as even a one-week replacement off the bench. That puts him into consideration starting in Round 10, especially for those who wish to wisely back up Drake with his real-life replacement.