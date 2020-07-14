When it comes to Chris Carson, think of his hip, hands and butt. That's because if Carson's hip isn't ready for training camp or if his hands can't hold on to the football, his butt will be on your Fantasy bench. If you recall, Carson notched his second-straight season with over 260 touches, 1,300 total yards and nine touchdowns -- and a top-15 finish in Fantasy -- but also fumbled six times. If he can't cut that out, the Seahawks have Carlos Hyde and rookie DeeJay Dallas lined up to replace him until former first-rounder Rashaad Penny is ready to play. It makes Carson riskier than ever, though the obvious upside keeps him in the Round 3 conversation. Aggressive drafters will consider taking him as soon as late Round 2 simply because he has the chance to keep delivering strong Fantasy numbers at running back, and it's a thin position once you start looking for No. 2 guys. Expect Carson off the board by 35th overall -- anytime after that is a steal. Whether or not you want to be the one who rolls the dice on him is up to you, but his upside is appealing compared to other No. 2 rushers like Melvin Gordon, James Conner and Todd Gurley.