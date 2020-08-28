Injuries plagued Chris Hogan once again in 2019 as he played just seven games for the Panthers, but injuries in training camp are also why the Jets brought him in. He may end up being a starter in Adam Gase's offense, but that probably won't be enough to make him Fantasy relevant, so don't worry too much about him on Draft Day
2020 Outlook: Chris Hogan
2020 fantasy player outlook for Chris Hogan, WR, Carolina Panthers
