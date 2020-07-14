It's hard to envision Kirk as a breakout candidate with DeAndre Hopkins joining the Cardinals offense, particularly after a season where Kirk scored three times (in one game) and hit 15 or more PPR points in five of 13 games. That followed a season where he was above 15 PPR points just three times in 12 games. That's eight good games out of 25 for all you math majors out there. He also has just 14 receptions of 20-plus yards over 111 career grabs. Really, the issue with Kirk is opportunity - he has only nine games with over five receptions in his short career. It's hard to see the frequency of his targets rising considering his co-workers. Chances are someone in your league will be excited about Kirk and take him before Round 8. Let them. Anytime after that point is fine to take Kirk with modest expectations.