Brian Westbrook. LeSean McCoy. Kareem Hunt. Damien Williams. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has cultivated some dazzling running backs, but rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire has a chance to be the best of them all. He'll have the best shot to lead the Chiefs backfield in 2020 after Williams opted out from the 2020 season in late July. Edwards-Helaire proved to be a talented three-down back at LSU, totaling over 1,700 yards and 17 touchdowns over 15 games last season. He's got great hands and nifty lateral agility to go with good size, perfect for Reid's offense. Don't expect him to out-run defenders at the NFL level, but he still has some speed. More importantly, he's got a fantastic opportunity running alongside Patrick Mahomes. That's why you'll see Edwards-Helaire get picked in Round 1 in every draft -- as soon as sixth overall in PPR formats and no later than 12th overall in non-PPR leagues. That'll also be the case in Dynasty start-ups, while Edwards-Helaire will be a top-two pick in all rookie-only drafts.