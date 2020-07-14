Cody Latimer signed with Washington this offseason, and he will compete for a prominent role in the passing game. At best, Latimer will be the No. 4 receiver, and he's not worth drafting in most leagues. He'll open the season behind Terry McLaurin, Steve Sims and Kelvin Harmon, but he also could be behind rookie Antonio Gandy-Golden. Latimer has never been a consistent Fantasy receiver in previous stops with Denver and the Giants, so even if he earns a quality role, let him prove himself first. It's doubtful Latimer will make an impact in Fantasy leagues this year.
2020 Outlook: Cody Latimer
2020 fantasy player outlook for Cody Latimer, WR, Washington Redskins
