The Seahawks collected another tight end when they drafted Colby Parkinson. The 6-foot-7, 252-pounder was a blast to watch at Stanford if only because he towered over smaller defenders. He wasn't very productive (12 touchdowns in 39 games), nor did he play with power, but Seattle loves tall targets for Russell Wilson to throw at. Unfortunately, Parkinson suffered a foot fracture and seems unlikely to make an impact in 2020. That might limit him in 2021, making him a candidate to help Fantasy managers in 2022 -- and that's if he's healthy and explosive on the field. He's strictly a late-round dart throw in deeper rookie-only drafts.
2020 Outlook: Colby Parkinson
2020 fantasy player outlook for Colby Parkinson, TE, Seattle Seahawks
