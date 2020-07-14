Fantasy managers should be comfortable with calling Cooper Kupp the Rams' best receiver - and a No. 1 option worthy of a top-30 pick. In his past 24 games, Kupp has 16 touchdowns and 13 games with 17-plus PPR points. He's also had six or more targets in 18 of those 24 games. Kupp also finished in the top 10 among receivers in red-zone targets and top five in targets inside the 10-yard line in 2019. There's some worry about the amount of playing time he had at the end of last season and if that will continue, but he's pretty much locked in as Jared Goff's most reliable receiver everywhere on the field (and in the red zone). Thus, it's pretty clear that Kupp will help your Fantasy roster more often than not. Expect him to regularly get taken in Round 3 regardless of format.