Cooper Rush will compete for the No. 2 quarterback job in New York with the Giants this offseason behind starter Daniel Jones. It's cool he'll be reunited with former coach Jason Garrett, but Rush shouldn't be a Fantasy factor unless something bad happens to Jones. He was the No. 2 quarterback in Dallas in 2019, but he did not attempt any passes behind Prescott.
2020 Outlook: Cooper Rush
2020 fantasy player outlook for Cooper Rush, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.