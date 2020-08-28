Viewed as a perennial disappointment, Cordarrelle Patterson brings his unique but underachieving skill back to Chicago. Patterson has yet to get more than 63 touches in a single season, but he's working exclusively with the running backs in Chicago and could get an early-season opportunity if David Montgomery misses time. Add him to your late-round watch list.
2020 Outlook: Cordarrelle Patterson
2020 fantasy player outlook for Cordarrelle Patterson, WR, Chicago Bears
