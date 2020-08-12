The only real reason to feel any hope for Corey Davis finally becoming a good Fantasy wide receiver is envisioning he can do what Devante Parker just did in 2019. It's hard to give up on that kind of talent. Unfortunately, most receivers who are going to become reliable Fantasy receivers have shown us more by their third year in the league. Davis' pedigree and youth is the only thing that may keep him on Dynasty rosters for one more offseason, but he should only be drafted in deeper re-draft or Best Ball leagues. Beginning training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list won't help.
2020 Outlook: Corey Davis
2020 fantasy player outlook for Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans
