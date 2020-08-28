Courtland Sutton should be considered the No. 1 receiver for the Broncos this season, but he has plenty of competition for targets. Still, Sutton is worth drafting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues with a pick in Round 4 or 5. Denver added running back Melvin Gordon as a free agent and standout rookies in Jerry Jeudy, along with K.J. Hamler and Albert Okwuegbunam in the draft. Noah Fant will also command targets, so Sutton could struggle to reach his ceiling, even entering his third year in the NFL. Sutton didn't post great numbers with Lock - he averaged 12.0 PPR points in five starts with Lock compared to 14.1 PPR points in 11 starts with Joe Flacco and Brandon Allen - but that's a connection that should flourish with time. If Sutton can dominate targets, he's in line for a breakout season. Most likely, Sutton will be good, not great, as a quality No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.