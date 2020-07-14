The Cowboys defense will have a new look to it this season, and the Cowboys DST is not worth drafting in most leagues. Dallas lost key defenders this offseason with Byron Jones, Jeff Heath, Maliek Collins and Robert Quinn all signing as free agents elsewhere. Some veterans were brought in as replacement options in Gerald McCoy, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Maurice Canady, and we'll see if Aldon Smith still has anything to offer as well. The Cowboys also drafted cornerback Trevon Diggs in Round 2 and defensive lineman Neville Gallimore in Round 3. Hopefully those guys can help Demarcus Lawrence, Leighton Vander Esch, Jaylon Smith and Sean Lee, and there's potential for this defense to improve. If it starts the season playing well, you can add this unit off the waiver wire.
2020 Outlook: Cowboys
2020 fantasy player outlook for Cowboys, DST, Dallas Cowboys
