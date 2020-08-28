Curtis Samuel is no better than a late-round sleeper after the Panthers signed Robby Anderson. Samuel was already no better than third in the pecking order behind Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore, and Anderson and tight end Ian Thomas won't leave much left over. It is easy to argue Samuel's third-year breakout was derailed by Kyle Allen and that his speed and route-running and age mean we shouldn't lose faith, but that argument works better in Dynasty leagues than it does in the 2020 re-draft. Teddy Bridgewater will be better than Allen, but Samuel has averaged 6.3 yards per target for his career, and it's hard to see how he tops 100 targets without a significant injury.
2020 Outlook: Curtis Samuel
2020 fantasy player outlook for Curtis Samuel, WR, Carolina Panthers
