After his breakout 2019, D.J. Moore is worth drafting as early as the second round of PPR drafts as a top 10-wide receiver, though you may able to wait a round to grab him given where his ADP has fallen. His upside makes him a great selection there. Moore just gave us a top-15 season despite dealing with atrocious quarterback play and an ankle injury that effectively cost him two full games. In 2020 his quarterback play will be better with Teddy Bridgewater, and hopefully that will lead to a more robust touchdown rate than the past. In Dynasty, the 23-year-old should be viewed as a top eight wide receiver, and one could make an argument for him as high as No. 5.
2020 Outlook: D.J. Moore
2020 fantasy player outlook for D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
