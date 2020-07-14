Dak Prescott will remain the Cowboys starting quarterback this season, and hopefully he doesn't have a holdout because of his contract situation heading into training camp. As long as he reports on time and is ready to play for Week 1 - new contract or not - he should be considered a standout Fantasy quarterback again this year. Prescott was excellent in 2019, and he scored at least 25 Fantasy points in nine games. He averaged 23.9 Fantasy points per game for the season, and he gets his top three weapons back in Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and Ezekiel Elliott, along with the addition of standout rookie receiver CeeDee Lamb. Jason Witten is gone, as is center Travis Frederick, but Blake Jarwin could emerge as a valuable weapon in the passing game. Prescott has top-five potential at quarterback in all leagues, and he's worth drafting with an early-round selection. Once Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson come off the board, Prescott will be in the mix of Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson to be selected next on Draft Day.