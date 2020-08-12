The Patriots selected rookie tight end Dalton Keene in the third round of the NFL Draft, and he could compete to be the starter right away. His main competition will come from fellow third-round rookie Devin Asiasi, barring New England adding a free agent prior to the start of the season. Keene can play H-back as well, and he should prove to be a viable pass catcher. But even if Keene is the No. 1 tight end for the Patriots, he'll have minimal Fantasy value, and he's not worth drafting in seasonal leagues. In rookie-only drafts for Dynasty formats, Keene is only worth a late-round pick.
2020 Outlook: Dalton Keene
2020 fantasy player outlook for Dalton Keene, TE, New England Patriots
