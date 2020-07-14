If Dalvin Cook's holdout is short-lived (or non-existent), then taking him with a top-five overall pick is easy peasy. But if he's not a part of Vikings training camp, things get dicey. It's never good when a player misses so many practices before the season -- they come back rusty and often suffer a minor injury upon their return. That's not good for Cook, who has missed at least two games in each of his first three years. On the flipside, Cook's potential was on full display in 2019 when he averaged a best-among-RBs 118.1 total yards per game and had the fifth-most total yards at his position despite missing those two matchups. Not surprisingly, Cook was second among rushers in PPR Fantasy points per game (20.0) with 15-plus PPR points in 11 of 14 outings. When he's on, he's ON! When he's off, it hurts. And if he's still absent two weeks before the start of the season, he's probably not worth a first-round pick. One way to protect yourself: draft Alexander Mattison with a pick after 85th overall and lock up this valuable backfield.