Damien Harris had a disappointing rookie campaign in 2019, but he might be a sophomore surprise in 2020. The third-rounder from Alabama struggled with injuries and a lack of playing time last season, but the Patriots could give him an increased role to help Sony Michel, James White and Rex Burkhead this year, especially with Michel coming off foot surgery in May. As you can see, there isn't a clear path to playing time, which is why Harris is just a late-round pick in all leagues. But he's someone to monitor in training camp and early in the season, and if he goes undrafted he could be a waiver-wire addition if he starts off playing well.
2020 Outlook: Damien Harris
2020 fantasy player outlook for Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots
