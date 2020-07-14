Damien Williams went from what could have been the Super Bowl LIV MVP against San Francisco in February to a shared role this year with the addition of Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Kansas City. Williams is only worth drafting with a mid-round pick. He could prove to be the best running back for the Chiefs ahead of Edwards-Helaire, but that would be a surprise after Kansas City invested a first-round pick in the rookie in the NFL Draft. The Chiefs also have Darwin Thompson, Darrel Williams and DeAndre Washington on the roster, but Edwards-Helaire is the biggest threat. Williams also needs to stay healthy after missing five games last year, but we saw when healthy and given enough work, he can be a star. He had five games in 2019 with double digits in carries, and he scored at least 13 PPR points in all of them. That workload will be hard to come by, and Williams is trending in the wrong direction in 2020. Still, don't be surprised if early in the season he's still the best running back for the Chiefs until Edwards-Helaire is fully up to speed.