Damiere Byrd will compete for playing time in the Patriots offense this year. He figures to replace Phillip Dorsett as a deep-threat option for the Patriots, but he'll likely have to compete with Jakobi Meyers and Marqise Lee for playing time behind Julian Edelman, N'Keal Harry and Mohamed Sanu. Byrd might also help on special teams. The four-year vet has three touchdowns in 28 career games and can't offer much to Fantasy managers, so don't draft him.
2020 Outlook: Damiere Byrd
2020 fantasy player outlook for Damiere Byrd, WR, New England Patriots
