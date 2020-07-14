Dan Arnold came on strong late last season for the Cardinals, nabbing six of 10 targets for 102 yards and two scores. Not too shabby for a guy who played just 59 offensive snaps and ran 38 routes. Kliff Kingsbury's offenses aren't known for utilizing tight ends, but Arnold is more of a receiver in a tight end's body, creating the allure of some mismatches on the field. If he has a strong preseason, he could work his way into more playing time as the team's third or fourth receiver and become a red-zone factor. He's worth a late-round dart throw in every possible format out there, including Best Ball and Dynasty leagues, but you won't feel good starting him at San Francisco in Week 1, but maybe those three games after ...
2020 Outlook: Dan Arnold
2020 fantasy player outlook for Dan Arnold, TE, Arizona Cardinals
