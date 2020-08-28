Once a ballyhooed Fantasy breakout prospect, Dante Pettis entered came in need of a serious image rehabilitation. One year removed from an offseason where Kyle Shanahan was vocally displeased with Pettis before he was buried on the depth chart, however, Pettis has drawn plenty of praise from Shanahan in 2020. He'll have to prove he's back in Shanahan's good graces and can be productive if he gets the shot, but Pettis is at least worth monitoring early in the season with Deebo Samuel likely out with a broken foot.
2020 Outlook: Dante Pettis
2020 fantasy player outlook for Dante Pettis, WR, San Francisco 49ers
