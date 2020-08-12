Darrel Williams will compete for a reserve role with the Chiefs this season, making him not worth drafting in most leagues. Kansas City has a crowded backfield with Clyde Edwards-Helaire projected to lead the way with DeAndre Washington and Darwin Thompson figuring to contribute. Most likely, Williams will be fighting for a job in training camp, but he also has to prove he's healthy after finishing 2019 on injured reserve with a bad hamstring. He had some good moments in 2019, scoring at least 11 PPR points three times in the first 11 games. But it's doubtful he'll get a featured role this season, barring several injuries.
2020 Outlook: Darrel Williams
2020 fantasy player outlook for Darrel Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
