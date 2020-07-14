Darrell Henderson will compete with Cam Akers for playing time in the Rams offense, keeping him on the Fantasy radar but not exactly in high regard. The prevailing thought is that the Rams wouldn't have drafted Akers if Henderson had played better as a rookie. Henderson did prove to be explosive, capturing 42.4% of his total 2019 yardage over five plays of 10-plus yards, but there were a lot of runs into his O-line's butts. There is hope for Henderson rebounding in his second season, and if Akers gets off to a slow start, Henderson could really shine. There's also a chance both lose short-yardage work to Malcolm Brown, too. Ultimately, Henderson is worth a pick after 90th overall as a reserve Fantasy running back with a shot at being useful this season.
2020 Outlook: Darrell Henderson
2020 fantasy player outlook for Darrell Henderson, RB, Los Angeles Rams
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.