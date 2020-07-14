Darren Waller had a breakout season in 2019 and will look to build on that performance. He's worth drafting as a top five tight end in all leagues as early as Round 5. In 2019, Waller was a star Fantasy option, scoring at least 12 PPR points in nine games while averaging 13.4 PPR points for the season. He could take a step back this year with the Raiders adding Henry Ruggs III, Bryan Edwards and Jason Witten, and teams could now know how to defend Waller better. But he showed enough promise and production in 2019, as well as a solid rapport with Derek Carr, that he's worth trusting this season. Waller should be drafted just after Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Mark Andrews and Zach Ertz come off the board in all formats.
2020 Outlook: Darren Waller
2020 fantasy player outlook for Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.