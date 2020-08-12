Darwin Thompson will compete with DeAndre Washington and Darrel Williams to be the No. 2 running back in Kansas City behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Thompson is not worth drafting in most leagues. He didn't do much as a rookie in 2019 with LeSean McCoy and Darrel Williams working ahead of him behind Damien Williams, and his role isn't expected to change much now that Edwards-Helaire and Washington were added to the roster.
2020 Outlook: Darwin Thompson
2020 fantasy player outlook for Darwin Thompson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
