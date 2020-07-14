David Fales will compete with rookie James Morgan to be the No. 3 quarterback for the Jets this season behind Sam Darnold and Joe Flacco, but Fales has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He would only be worth adding off the waiver wire if Sam Darnold got hurt and had to miss time, but even then Fales would have to prove he's better than Flacco and Morgan. Fales should not be drafted in any formats this season.
2020 Outlook: David Fales
2020 fantasy player outlook for David Fales, QB, New York Jets
