The excitement in drafting David Montgomery last season has morphed into trepidation this season. Ranked poorly in PFF's elusiveness and breakaway run metrics in 2019, Montgomery slogged his way to just over 1,000 total yards on 267 touches thanks to a disappointing offensive line and a lack of burst. He ended his season with a nice enough five-game stretch averaging 4.3 yards per carry, but his physical style was capped by tough defenses who dared the Bears to throw. The same blueprint could be followed this season, especially since Chicago's quarterback situation isn't noticeably better, nor is its offensive line. Slated to be the primary back to begin the year, you should be warned that Montgomery could see his playing time reduced if he's not putting up numbers. An easy slate to begin the year helps. That's typically a risk with any back you draft in Round 5 or 6 as a low-end No. 2 option/high-end flex.