DeAndre Hopkins is no longer a sure first-round pick now that he's in Arizona, but he won't last past Round 2. He's coming off a down year -- his 7.8 yards per target was below his career average, his 11.2 yards per reception was the lowest mark of his career and his seven touchdowns were his fewest since 2016. Now he'll have a new offense and a new quarterback, and an abbreviated offseason to get comfortable with both. That being said, Hopkins has been among the best pass-catchers in the NFL while he helped Deshaun Watson put up huge numbers. Now he'll have the chance to do the same for Kyler Murray in Kilff Kingsbury's spread offense. There are concerns about just how many targets he'll get -- 120 targets seems more than reasonable, but that's way off of the 166 he averaged over his past five seasons. Where Fantasy managers should hope for big improvement is in the end zone, where the Cardinals struggled to connect last year and Hopkins has been effective throughout his career. He's still a top-10 receiver in PPR, but it's debatable if he should be drafted as the fourth- or fifth-best wideout in Fantasy.