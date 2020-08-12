Damien Williams has opted out from the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns and will not play. He told SiriusXM NFL Radio in late July he intends to take care of his mother, who has Stage 4 cancer. That's certainly more important than football. While the postseason hero for the Chiefs sits out, look for rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire to take on a large chunk of the run game. Williams shouldn't be on any seasonal league rosters.
2020 Outlook: DeAndre Washington
2020 fantasy player outlook for DeAndre Washington, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
