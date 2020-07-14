A fractured foot suffered in June will likely sideline Deebo Samuel for the first half of the NFL season. The injury absolutely crushes his Fantasy value -- he was under consideration for a big breakout year after averaging 15.5 PPR points (11.1 in non-PPR) in his final eight regular-season games. While he's out, expect George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Kendrick Bourne and possibly Jalen Hurd to pick up the slack. Patient Fantasy managers could get him in Round 10-plus and just stash him on the bench, though there's no guarantee he'll play like his old self when he does return.
2020 Outlook: Deebo Samuel
2020 fantasy player outlook for Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
