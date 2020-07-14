DeeJay Dallas is exactly the type of physical running back the Seahawks want, and he might be needed to help them as soon as this season. The Seahawks running back corps has been hit by injuries, and although starter Chris Carson figures to be ready, backup Rashaad Penny might miss the start of the year. Dallas is a lot like Carson in that he runs with power and low to the ground but won't run away from many defenders. On the hope he can find some playing time this year, he's worth a very late pick in every possible Fantasy format.
2020 Outlook: Deejay Dallas
2020 fantasy player outlook for Deejay Dallas, RB, Seattle Seahawks
