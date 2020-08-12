The Jets selected rookie receiver Denzel Mims in the second round of the NFL Draft, and he's expected to compete for a prominent role right away. He's worth drafting with a late-round pick in deep seasonal leagues and a second-round selection in rookie-only drafts for Dynasty formats. Mims will compete with Breshad Perriman to be the No. 1 outside receiver for the Jets and replace Robby Anderson, with Jamison Crowder the top option in the slot. The good news for Mims - and Perriman -- is there are about 100 targets available with Anderson gone. This was a good landing spot for Mims, who could grow with Darnold as one of his top receivers. In rookie-only drafts, Mims could be among the top receivers off the board, behind guys like Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb, Henry Ruggs III, Justin Jefferson, Jalen Reagor and Brandon Aiyuk.