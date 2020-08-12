The Jets selected rookie receiver Denzel Mims in the second round of the NFL Draft, and he's expected to compete for a prominent role right away. He's worth drafting with a late-round pick in deep seasonal leagues and a second-round selection in rookie-only drafts for Dynasty formats. Mims will compete with Breshad Perriman to be the No. 1 outside receiver for the Jets and replace Robby Anderson, with Jamison Crowder the top option in the slot. The good news for Mims - and Perriman -- is there are about 100 targets available with Anderson gone. This was a good landing spot for Mims, who could grow with Darnold as one of his top receivers. In rookie-only drafts, Mims could be among the top receivers off the board, behind guys like Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb, Henry Ruggs III, Justin Jefferson, Jalen Reagor and Brandon Aiyuk.
2020 Outlook: Denzel Mims
2020 fantasy player outlook for Denzel Mims, WR, New York Jets
