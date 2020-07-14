DeSean Jackson is back with the Eagles this season, and he should be a key member of Philadelphia's passing game if healthy. Jackson, 33, said in March he's healthy after dealing with an abdomen injury in 2019, which required surgery in November. He was limited to three games, but he was only productive in one - Week 1 when he scored 35 PPR points against Washington. Jackson could be No. 1 on the depth chart for the Eagles depending on what happens with Alshon Jeffery (foot) and his health, but Philadelphia has added plenty of receiver depth. The Eagles added three rookies in the NFL Draft - Jalen Reagor, John Hightower and Quez Watkins, with Reagor the star as a first-round pick - as well as traded for Marquise Goodwin from San Francisco. That should limit the upside for Jackson, along with sharing targets with Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, Miles Sanders and Boston Scott. Jackson will likely have some splash plays but won't be consistent. He could be a decent reserve and is worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues.