Without DeAndre Hopkins, you can't draft Deshaun Watson as a top-three quarterback any longer, but he should still be selected in the first eight rounds. Watson had the fourth most rushing yards in 2019 among quarterbacks and tied for the second-most touchdowns on the ground. In his first three years in the league he's been one of the most efficient young passers ever, so he can deal with an efficiency decline and still remain a good starting quarterback. If Will Fuller or Brandin Cooks stays healthy for 16 games, it's possible Watson could still have a top-five season, but it's safer to draft him just outside of that range.
2020 Outlook: Deshaun Watson
2020 fantasy player outlook for Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans
