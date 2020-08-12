The Patriots selected rookie tight end Devin Asiasi in the third round of the NFL Draft, and he could compete to be the starter right away. His main competition will come from fellow third-round rookie Dalton Keene, barring New England adding a free agent prior to the season. Asiasi is an athletic tight end, and he should be the best option for the Patriots. But even if Asiasi is the No. 1 tight end for the Patriots, he'll have minimal Fantasy value, and he's not worth drafting in seasonal leagues. In rookie-only drafts for Dynasty formats, Asiasi is only worth a late-round pick.
2020 Outlook: Devin Asiasi
2020 fantasy player outlook for Devin Asiasi, TE, New England Patriots
