Devin Singletary has the chance for a quality year in his sophomore campaign in 2020, and he's worth drafting in Round 4 or 5 in all leagues. Singletary is poised to be the lead back in Buffalo this season, although he should share touches with rookie Zack Moss. Still, Singletary should build off a quality rookie year. Singletary had seven games with at least 14 total touches in 2019, and he averaged 12.6 PPR points over that span. He also had six games with at least three catches in his final 10 outings, so he should be a viable part of the passing game. Over his final six games, Singletary had at least 16 total touches in each outing, including three games with at least 22 total touches. Moss will take away touches, including potential work at the goal line, but Singletary should be considered a No. 2 running back in all formats going into the season.