Devontae Booker signed with the Raiders this offseason, and he will compete for a reserve role behind Josh Jacobs. Most likely, Booker will also be behind Jalen Richard and rookie Lynn Bowden as well. Booker is not worth drafting in any Fantasy leagues. Booker was the No. 3 running back in Denver in 2019, but he combined for just 10 PPR points playing behind Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay.
2020 Outlook: Devontae Booker
2020 fantasy player outlook for Devontae Booker, RB, Denver Broncos
