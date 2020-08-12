Donovan Peoples-Jones will begin his career with the Browns in a limited role, but there are reasons for optimism. At Michigan, Peoples-Jones overcame iffy quarterback play to notch 14 touchdowns and over 1,000 yards in two seasons (24 games). Peoples-Jones has good size, large hands and big hops to help snare jump passes, and he's got good enough acceleration to stretch defenses too. It could be a while before he becomes a regular contributor for the Browns, if at all. Spend a late-round pick on him in Dynasty/keeper leagues and rookie-only drafts.
2020 Outlook: Donovan Peoples-Jones
2020 fantasy player outlook for Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Cleveland Browns
