Eric Ebron is no longer an Indianapolis Colt, and he's probably not someone you're targeting on Draft Day either. Ebron signed with the Steelers in the offseason and figures to see a decrease in target share at the very least. The Colts averaged 150 targets per year to tight ends during Ebron's two years there while the Steelers averaged just below 100. Ebron will still be sharing with Vance McDonald, and he's simply not efficient enough to make due with four or five targets per game. Barring another absurd touchdown rate, Ebron is nothing more than a streamer or bye week replacement in Fantasy, but a Week 1 matchup against the Giants secondary may make you do a double-take.
2020 Outlook: Eric Ebron
2020 fantasy player outlook for Eric Ebron, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers
