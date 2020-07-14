Frank Gore signed with the Jets this offseason, and he's expected to back up Le'Veon Bell. Gore, 37, is only worth drafting in the deepest of leagues with a late-round pick. While he could get work to spell Bell during games, he would only have minimal value if Bell was out due to injury. And even then, Gore would likely share touches with rookie Lamical Perine. Gore spent 2019 in Buffalo, and he had three games with at least 10 PPR points in his first four outings. But he was eventually replaced by Devin Singletary, and his best days are clearly behind him.
2020 Outlook: Frank Gore
2020 fantasy player outlook for Frank Gore, RB, Buffalo Bills
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.