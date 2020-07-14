Everyone knows George Kittle is one of the best Fantasy tight ends in the universe, but is he worth taking before 24th overall on Draft Day? Let's consider his efficiency: the 79.4% catch rate he had in 2019 was best among tight ends with at least 50 targets and the 9.8 yards per target was second-best at his position. He actually led the NFL in yards per route run with 3.12, suggesting hyper efficiency considering he had just 107 targets in 14 games with just one drop. He still has yet to catch more than five scores in a season, but here's the biggest selling point: The 15.2 PPR Fantasy points per game he averaged was on par with Allen Robinson's 15.5, and Robinson finished as a top-10 receiver. So if you'd like to have the advantage of a tight end who produces like a top-12 PPR receiver (Kittle's done that for two years straight), then yeah, spend the second-round pick on him. You may wish to opt for Kittle in early Round 3 if it's non-PPR.