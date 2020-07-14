Gerald Everett's breakout campaign was short-circuited by wrist and knee injuries, but his role in the Rams offense could become stable following the team's offseason trade of Brandin Cooks. Might he become a mismatch piece as part of more frequent two-tight end sets? He's got a little more speed than a typical tight end but hasn't been used as a deep threat much (just seven deep targets in 2019). He also has just eight career games with six-plus targets (four last year), so plotting a huge season for him before training camp is a little dicey. The addition of rookie tight end Brycen Hopkins may just seal his fate as a short-term part of the Rams offense, too. Positive training camp reports would help his stock quite a bit, as would the Rams run game not improving in 2019. Tyler Higbee is the preferred Rams tight end to draft first, but Everett carries some value as a very late-round, low-risk, medium-upside player for your bench.