Greg Olsen is a worthwhile target as a second tight end in a tight end premium league, but that's about it. Age and injuries have robbed him of his natural talent, but at least he'll play with a great quarterback on a Seattle team that allocated 102 targets to tight ends in 2019 and may throw the ball even more in 2020. Playing time should be in his favor but target share might not be considering the depth of the Seahawks' wide receiver corps and tight end group. A Week 1 matchup against the Falcons makes Olsen a decent streaming option, but matchups after that aren't as rosy. You may prefer to draft a tight end with more upside (Jonnu Smith, Jace Sternberger, Blake Jarwin) over Olsen.
2020 Outlook: Greg Olsen
2020 fantasy player outlook for Greg Olsen, TE, Seattle Seahawks
