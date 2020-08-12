Greg Ward turned out to be a key contributor for the Eagles in 2019, but he's likely fighting for a roster spot this year. He should not be drafted in any Fantasy leagues. The Eagles will likely have Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackon back, and Philadelphia also added three rookie receivers this offseason in Jalen Reagor, John Hightower and Quez Watkins. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside is also on the roster, so Ward could be fighting an uphill battle to keep his job. Last year, Ward stepped up with Jeffery and Jackson hurt, and he closed the season with at least 10 PPR points in three games in a row, averaging 13.3 PPR points over that span. We'll see what Philadelphia's receiving corps looks like in training camp, but Ward isn't expected to see much action, if he makes the team.