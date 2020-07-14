Hayden Hurst was the hand-picked tight-end replacement for Austin Hooper in Atlanta. He figures to settle into a role that landed Hooper 5.5 targets per game in 2018 and 7.5 targets per game in 2019. Hurst is just as tall and big as Hooper, but maybe a tad faster ... and, unfortunately, a whole lot less experienced. He's one to watch during training camp - if it becomes clear that Hurst fits into Atlanta's offense, he'll be the biggest tight end breakout candidate of the summer. Many folks are expecting that to be the case and are taking Hurst as soon as Round 8. If he slides a little further, the risk is negligible in case he gets hurt or lets the Falcons down.
2020 Outlook: Hayden Hurst
2020 fantasy player outlook for Hayden Hurst, TE, Atlanta Falcons
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.